Sunny, but Chillier Tuesday

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Behind the aforementioned cold front, temperatures will be significantly cooler which will be exacerbated by gusty NW winds. Tuesday will be the sunnier and cooler day of the two. We’ll see sustained winds out of the northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph. Considering our recent trend of well above average temperatures, Tuesday and Wednesday will feel downright chilly. Highs on Tuesday will only warm into the 30s across the region, which is pretty close to seasonal average, but much cooler than recent days. On Wednesday we see the wind shift and become southwesterly with gusts still around the 25 mph range. It will be cloudier as well. Highs Wednesday will be a little warmer in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THANKSGIVING: Warm up the turkeys! Expect a reinforcement of cold air just in time for Thanksgiving Day. It will be breezy and wind-chilly with highs in the middle 20s with wind chill values in the lower to middle teens. It will be mostly sunny! There is a 98% of eating too much and a 100% chance of thankful hearts.

FRIDAY- SATURDAY: Friday and Saturday will bring calmer winds with sunshine and cold temperatures. Breezy winds continue across the valley with thin cirrus clouds which should allow for filtered sunshine. We’ll see lows in the middle teens and highs in the 20s. Those who want to take advantage of Holiday shopping deals on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday will need to dress warmly - not unlike most years past.

FARGO FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Turning colder. NNW wind. Low 28 High: 37

Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy. SSW wind. Quick shot of mild air. Low: 27 High: 43

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Still breezy. NNW wind. Low: 16 High: 26

Friday: Mostly sunny. Low: 12 High: 27

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low:16 High: 33

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Low: 20 High: 32

Monday: Partly cloudy. Low: 18 High: 28

