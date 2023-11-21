Sunny, but Chillier Tuesday

THIS EVENING - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures have been significantly cooler today with gusty NW winds. We have temperatures only in the 30s and have had wind chills in the teens and 20s. We’ll continue to see sustained winds out of the northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph into the early evening, then winds briefly go lighter late tonight. The sun has felt nice!

Overnight, skies remain clear and temperatures by morning dip into the 20s for most again. The wind starts to gradually pick back up, but this time out of the south with a warm front moving in.

Through Wednesday afternoon, we see the wind gusts still around the 25 mph range. It will be cloudier as well after a sunny start to the day. Highs Wednesday will be a little warmer in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Over the course of the afternoon, we can expect yet another wind shift. The early-day warm front is followed by a cold front and winds turn northwesterly behind it and stay breezy. This front is responsible for the afternoon cloudiness as well.

The evening hours will be breezy with cloud cover gradually decreasing from the north to the south late.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THANKSGIVING: Warm up the turkeys! Expect a reinforcement of cold air just in time for Thanksgiving Day. It will be breezy and wind-chilly with highs in the middle 20s with wind chill values in the lower to middle teens. It will be mostly sunny! There is a 98% of eating too much and a 100% chance of thankful hearts. Travel conditions still look to remain very good!

FRIDAY- SATURDAY: Friday and Saturday will bring calmer winds with sunshine and cold temperatures. Breezy winds continue across the valley with thin cirrus clouds which should allow for filtered sunshine. We’ll see lows in the middle teens and highs in the 20s. Those who want to take advantage of Holiday shopping deals on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday will need to dress warmly - not unlike most years past. Morning temperatures on Black Friday for early morning shoppers will be in the single digits and low teens, and a only a couple of degrees warmer Saturday morning.

FARGO FORECAST:

Wednesday: Becoming cloudy. Breezy. Quick shot of mild air. Low: 27 High: 46

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Still breezy. Colder NNW wind. Low: 18 High: 26

Friday: Increasing clouds. Low: 12 High: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Low:16 High: 33

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 20 High: 33

Monday: Partly cloudy. Low: 18 High: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Low: 20 High: 33

