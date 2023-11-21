Santa Village at Rheault Farm set to open this weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Explore a little piece of the North Pole with a visit to the Fargo Park District’s Santa Village at Rheault Farm! Bring the whole family to this month-long event which opens for the season on Saturday, November 25 from 1:00-6:00 pm.

Santa Village is free and open to the entire public. Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus while exploring a small piece of the North Pole in South Fargo. Activities include visiting with Santa, decorating cookies with Mrs. Claus, meeting Santa’s elves and reindeer, letters to Santa, model train and light displays and more!

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides are available every Saturday and Sunday from 2:00-5:00 pm. Tickets for carriage rides are available for purchase for $2.50 per person and can be purchased at the concessions stand inside the Bunkhouse.

New this year, the Fargo Park District has expanded the festivities with a Sensory-Friendly Night to ensure the entire community can enjoy Santa Village. The Sensory-Friendly Night will take place on Friday, December 15, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Committed to inclusivity, this special evening with feature softened lights, gentle music and a quieter environment to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Sensory kits will also be available to check out at no cost and include headphones, fidget spinners, sunglasses and more. The Little Red House next to the reindeer, has been set aside as a quiet space to escape the hustle and bustle of the event.

Santa Village is open November 25 through December 22. The hours are:

November 25 - November 26: 1:00 - 6:00 pm

December 2 - December 3: 1:00 - 6:00 pm

December 9 - December 10: 1:00 - 6:00 pm

December 15: 4:00 - 6:00 pm (Sensory-Friendly Night)

December 16 - December 17: 1:00 - 7:00 pm

December 21: 4:00 - 7:00 pm

December 22: 1:00 - 7:00 pm

Santa Village celebrates the Season of Giving by collecting non-perishable foods, new or gently used toys and monetary donations to give back to the community and aid families in Cass and Clay counties. Santa Village does not keep any of these donations.

Rheault Farm is located at 2902 25th St S, Fargo with a parking lot off 30th Ave South. For more information, please call 701-499-6060 or visit FargoParks.com

