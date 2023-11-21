Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

NSIC officially invites Jamestown in the conference

Jamestown Jimmies Athletics Logo
Jamestown Jimmies Athletics Logo(kvly)
By Devin Fry
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After making a bid earlier this year to join the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the University of Jamestown will make the jump to Division II.

The NSIC officially invited the Jimmies into the conference, making them the 16th member of the conference starting in July of 2025.

That move is pending their acceptance into Division II by the NCAA.

The Jimmies have most recently been members of the NAIA North Star Athletic Association and the Great Plains Athletic Conference, and will compete in the NSAA for the 2024-25 season.

Jamestown will have a three year provisional period before earning active member status in the NCAA. In the second year of that period they will be included in NSIC schedules, and then in the third year they’ll be granted provisional membership into Division II.

They will not be eligible for NCAA championships during that transition period, and will gain active Division II membership in the Fall of 2027.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Zaste and her son Kyus
Fargo mother speaks out after child goes missing from daycare
Update: Two arrested after police surround north Fargo home
Bader Alramadan explains what happened in his store on Thursday, November 16th, 2023.
Women lets dog poop in store, business owner shocked
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Sunday evening in Mahnomen county.
Woman seriously injured after she was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Mahnomen County Sunday evening
Two seriously hurt after ATV crash near Valley City

Latest News

Cam Miller Rushing Touchdown
Cam Miller named Walter Payton Award Finalist; Kopp named Buchanan Finalist
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Sports - November 20
Valley Today on KVLY
FCS Playoff Bracket revealed: NDSU and UND playing in first round
North Dakota Uses Late-Game Push to Defeat Illinois State, 22-21
North Dakota Uses Late-Game Push to Defeat Illinois State, 22-21