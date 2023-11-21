NSIC officially invites Jamestown in the conference

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After making a bid earlier this year to join the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the University of Jamestown will make the jump to Division II.

The NSIC officially invited the Jimmies into the conference, making them the 16th member of the conference starting in July of 2025.

That move is pending their acceptance into Division II by the NCAA.

The Jimmies have most recently been members of the NAIA North Star Athletic Association and the Great Plains Athletic Conference, and will compete in the NSAA for the 2024-25 season.

Jamestown will have a three year provisional period before earning active member status in the NCAA. In the second year of that period they will be included in NSIC schedules, and then in the third year they’ll be granted provisional membership into Division II.

They will not be eligible for NCAA championships during that transition period, and will gain active Division II membership in the Fall of 2027.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.