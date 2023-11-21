Cooking with Cash Wa
MNDOT wrapping up road projects for the season

By Zachary Weiand
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the winter season fast approaching, it’s time to say goodbye to the orange cones.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is wrapping up its road project for the year with November coming to a close, saying projects will wrap up within the next ten days.

Crews have been busy with 227 projects across the state through the year. Among them was the re-surfacing of Highway 197 in Bemidji, re-surfacing of Highway 75 from Hallock to the Canadian border, and culvert replacement along Highway 171 from Hallock to the North Dakota border.

