Main Avenue lane reductions beginning next week

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The eastbound right lane of Main Avenue will close between 17th Street E. and 45th Street starting next Monday, Nov. 27, for private utility work. Work is anticipated to be complete by Friday, Dec. 1, pending weather conditions.

The sidewalk in this area will also be closed.

Motorists in this area may encounter congestion and delays during the morning and evening commutes and should adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.