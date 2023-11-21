Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Main Avenue lane reductions beginning next week

Main Avenue lane reductions beginning next week
Main Avenue lane reductions beginning next week(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The eastbound right lane of Main Avenue will close between 17th Street E. and 45th Street starting next Monday, Nov. 27, for private utility work. Work is anticipated to be complete by Friday, Dec. 1, pending weather conditions.

The sidewalk in this area will also be closed.

Motorists in this area may encounter congestion and delays during the morning and evening commutes and should adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Two arrested after police surround north Fargo home
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Sunday evening in Mahnomen county.
Woman seriously injured after she was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Mahnomen County Sunday evening
Two seriously hurt after ATV crash near Valley City
Teen shot in hunting accident in Barnes County
Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Ward County

Latest News

Essentia Health-Fargo receives heart care certification
Essentia Health-Fargo receives heart care certification
With the winter season fast approaching, it’s time to say goodbye to the orange cones.
MNDOT wrapping up road projects for the season
Three Presidential debates and one Vice Presidential debate are scheduled to take place in the...
Dates and venues have been set for 2024 presidential debates
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today Weather - November 21