Jury finds Grand Forks man guilty of murder in 2022 stabbing

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jury deliberations just ended, and a verdict handed down in a Grand Forks County murder case.

Kindi Jalloh, 40, is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence in the deadly stabbing in May 2022. According to North Dakota court records, Jalloh was found guilty on both charges.

Grand Forks Police were called about an unresponsive man on May 24, 2022, in the 1200 block of North 39th Street. According to court records, Jalloh was at the scene and admitted to investigators that he threw away ‘crucial’ evidence because ‘he was scared of getting into trouble.’

Court documents say Douglas Elgert, 67, was stabbed multiple times and also had a broken nose, neck and skull.

A sentencing hearing for Jalloh is scheduled for January 8, 2024. He faces the rest of his life in prison.

