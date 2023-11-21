Dates and venues have been set for 2024 presidential debates

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the upcoming presidential election less than a year away, the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has set dates and venues for the upcoming election cycle.

The first debate is set for Sept. 16 on the campus of Texas State University in San Marcos, TX. The second debate will be Oct. 1 at Virginia State University in Petersburg, VA. The final debate will follow on Oct. 9 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

A Vice Presidential debate will be featured on Sept. 25 at Lafayette College in Easton, Penn.

All debates are scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. CT and run for about 90 minutes. Moderator and format information will be released at a later date.

