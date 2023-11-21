City commission votes to “pause” on potential roundabout in West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After pushback from several in the community, plans for a roundabout in a busy West Fargo neighborhood have been put on hold.

Talks have been taking place for weeks considering the change for 9th St. W and 52nd Ave W, in front of Legacy Elementary.

The West Fargo City Commission discussed the topic on Monday evening with the city engineer and giving the chance for community members to protest or support the plans.

Several community members voiced their concerns about specials being added on, while others added that adding this construction wouldn’t be beneficial at this time due to other projects taking place close by. Others also mentioned that it’s not a high-crash location. Discussions were also had about working with the school and the PTA about finding people to volunteer as crossing guards.

West Fargo City Engineer Dan Hanson said they sent out 1,315 letters to the effected community members regarding the potential change, and 41 letters were submitted in protest of the change.

It was agreed by the city commissioners to put a pause on the roundabout, and officials will continue their research to see if the move would be beneficial for the area.

In the meantime, they agreed the intersection should be made into 4-way stop to curb safety concerns.

