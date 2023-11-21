Cam Miller named Walter Payton Award Finalist; Kopp named Buchanan Finalist

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A pair of Bison have been named finalists for awards given annually to the best player on their side of the ball.

Quarterback Cam Miller, who has had one of the highest completion percentages for a quarterback at any level this year, has been named one of the thirty finalists for the Walter Payton Award.

That trophy is given annually to the top offensive player in the FCS.

Miller leads the Missouri Valley Football Conference in completion percentage, completing 171 of his 229 attempts for 2,048 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air.

He’s also North Dakota State’s leading rusher this year with 563 yards on the ground.

On the defensive side of the ball, Linebacker Logan Kopp has been tagged as a finalist for the Buck Buchanan award, given to the top defensive player in the country.

Kopp, who is in his first full season as starting linebacker, leads the Bison with 69 total tackles. He also had 3 interceptions and three and a half sacks this year.

He was a member of the MVFC All-Newcomer team last season.

The winner of these awards will be announced in January at the annual awards banquet.

