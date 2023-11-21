Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigating mailbox vandalism

Benton County Sheriff's Office investigating mailbox vandalism.
Benton County Sheriff's Office investigating mailbox vandalism.(Benton County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A sheriff’s office in Minnesota is investigating vandalism to several mailboxes.

In a post on social media, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office says mailboxes in Alberta and Graham Townships were vandalized with what appears to be an explosive. The townships are in a rural area north of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Officials are asking people to share the Facebook post and to contact the department’s non-emergency number if you have any information. Call 320-968-7201 and refer to case 23013929.

Mailboxes are protected by federal law and crimes against mailboxes, and the mail inside, are investigated by Postal Inspectors. According to USPS, the crime is punishable by up to three years in jail and a maximum possible fine of $250,000.

Mailbox vandalism in Mailbox vandalism in Benton County, MN
Mailbox vandalism in Mailbox vandalism in Benton County, MN(Benton County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shayla Zaste and her son Kyus
Fargo mother speaks out after child goes missing from daycare
Update: Two arrested after police surround north Fargo home
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Sunday evening in Mahnomen county.
Woman seriously injured after she was hit by an alleged drunk driver in Mahnomen County Sunday evening
Bader Alramadan explains what happened in his store on Thursday, November 16th, 2023.
Women lets dog poop in store, business owner shocked
Two seriously hurt after ATV crash near Valley City

Latest News

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passed away yesterday at the age of 96.
Presidential historian and North Dakotan discusses Rosalynn Carter’s life in politics
Essentia Health-Fargo receives heart care certification
Essentia Health-Fargo receives heart care certification
Main Avenue lane reductions beginning next week
Main Avenue lane reductions beginning next week
With the winter season fast approaching, it’s time to say goodbye to the orange cones.
MNDOT wrapping up road projects for the season