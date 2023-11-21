Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

All 9 aboard military plane that overshot runway escaped injury, Hawaii official says

FILE - The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and used in reconnaissance and...
FILE - The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and used in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering.(US Navy)
By The Associated Press and AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department was called to respond to a downed military aircraft in Kaneohe Bay on Monday, but when they got to the scene, military officials told the emergency workers that all nine people on board made it safely to shore and there were no injuries, spokesperson Shayne Enright said.

Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Ryan Fisher said the Coast Guard responded but that rescue operations were quickly called off.

“It sounds like all parties involved were rescued,” he said.

The P-8A aircraft overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information.

The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and used in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet.

The base is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Honolulu on Oahu.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community is rallying together to show support for a former NDSU Quarterback and his family.
Community rallies together for local family in need
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Three minors are left with non-life threatening injuries after one minor crashed a vehicle in...
13-year-old driving vehicle leaves three with non-life threatening injuries
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol identifies driver in fatal crash in Wells County
Ahmed Hassan
75 mile long high speed chase ends with one arrested

Latest News

Co-host Sharon Osbourne tapes an episode of the CBS talk show "The Talk" at Alice Tully Hall in...
Sharon Osbourne warns of the dangers of Ozempic after dropping below 100 pounds
Bader Alramadan explains what happened in his store on Thursday, November 16th, 2023.
Women lets dog poop in store, business owner shocked
Shayla Zaste and her son Kyus
Fargo mother speaks out after child goes missing from daycare
At Second Harvest Heartland
Minnesota invests $5 million in food banks ahead of holidays