Two seriously hurt after ATV crash near Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A man and a woman suffered serious injuries in a 4-wheeler crash south of Valley City shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 19.

The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office said the accident was reported two miles west of the King School House. One individual was airlifted from the scene to a Fargo hospital and the other was taken to the hospital in Valley City.

The medical condition of the man and the woman have not been released.

