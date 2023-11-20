Teen shot in hunting accident in Barnes County

URBANA, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A 19-year-old Valley City man was shot in the foot during a hunting accident on Saturday, November 18, near Urbana, North Dakota. Urbana is north of I-94 east of Spiritwood.

The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office said the man was shot in the foot with a 12 gauge shotgun around 10:00 a.m. and was then transported to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center for treatment of his gunshot wound to the foot.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.