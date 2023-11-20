Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Teen shot in hunting accident in Barnes County

(WCAX)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANA, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A 19-year-old Valley City man was shot in the foot during a hunting accident on Saturday, November 18, near Urbana, North Dakota. Urbana is north of I-94 east of Spiritwood.

The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office said the man was shot in the foot with a 12 gauge shotgun around 10:00 a.m. and was then transported to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center for treatment of his gunshot wound to the foot.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community is rallying together to show support for a former NDSU Quarterback and his family.
Community rallies together for local family in need
Three minors are left with non-life threatening injuries after one minor crashed a vehicle in...
13-year-old driving vehicle leaves three with non-life threatening injuries
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol identifies driver in fatal crash in Wells County
Ahmed Hassan
75 mile long high speed chase ends with one arrested

Latest News

Cooking With Cash-Wa - Neapolitan Style Pizza
Cooking With Cash-Wa - Neapolitan Style Pizza
Two seriously hurt after ATV crash near Valley City
Recap
NDT - Recap - November 20
Putting the Breaks on Distracted Driving
NDT - Putting the Breaks on Distracted Driving - November 20
Christmas at the Mansions
NDT - Christmas at the Mansions - November 20