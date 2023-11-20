Sen. Hoeven hosting community meeting on rural health

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven is hoping to hear more input about improving rural health services.

The senator is hosting a community discussion with several local healthcare leaders, including representatives from Essentia, Altru, CHI St. Alexius and CommonSpirit Health.

The meeting is at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 at the Hofstad Ag Center at the Lake Region State College.

The senator’s office says Hoeven is hoping to address the community’s challenges and identify solutions to improve access to quality health care in the region.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.