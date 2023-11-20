Cooking with Cash Wa
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Mahnomen County Sunday evening

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Sunday evening in Mahnomen county.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Sunday evening in Mahnomen county.
By Zoë Jones
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Sunday evening in Mahnomen county.

Officials say the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on HWY 59 and HWY 113 outside of Waubun, Minn.

As of now, there’s no word on the condition of the suspect or if the driver has been located.

This is a developing story and Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

