Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Mahnomen County Sunday evening

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Sunday evening in Mahnomen county.

Officials say the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on HWY 59 and HWY 113 outside of Waubun, Minn.

As of now, there’s no word on the condition of the suspect or if the driver has been located.

This is a developing story and Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

