Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Ward County

(AP)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTHOLD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Berthold, North Dakota, man is facing a DUI charge after a crash that killed his passenger on Saturday night.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Alexander Swarm was driving a Dodge Viper south on Tyler Street in Berthold when the car ran off the road and hit a tree. According to the crash report, Swarm was driving at a high rate of speed when the crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. on November 18. He is charged with DUI and was also injured in the crash.

The passenger in the vehicle, 26-year-old Logan Hill of the Minot Air Force Base, was killed.

According to North Dakota court records, Alexander Swarm has been cited seven times over the last two years for driving-related offenses, which include speeding, exhibition driving, driving under suspension and running a stop sign.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community is rallying together to show support for a former NDSU Quarterback and his family.
Community rallies together for local family in need
Three minors are left with non-life threatening injuries after one minor crashed a vehicle in...
13-year-old driving vehicle leaves three with non-life threatening injuries
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol identifies driver in fatal crash in Wells County
Ahmed Hassan
75 mile long high speed chase ends with one arrested

Latest News

Two seriously hurt after ATV crash near Valley City
Recap
NDT - Recap - November 20
Putting the Breaks on Distracted Driving
NDT - Putting the Breaks on Distracted Driving - November 20
Christmas at the Mansions
NDT - Christmas at the Mansions - November 20
Teen shot in hunting accident in Barnes County