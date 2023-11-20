Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Ward County

BERTHOLD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Berthold, North Dakota, man is facing a DUI charge after a crash that killed his passenger on Saturday night.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Alexander Swarm was driving a Dodge Viper south on Tyler Street in Berthold when the car ran off the road and hit a tree. According to the crash report, Swarm was driving at a high rate of speed when the crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. on November 18. He is charged with DUI and was also injured in the crash.

The passenger in the vehicle, 26-year-old Logan Hill of the Minot Air Force Base, was killed.

According to North Dakota court records, Alexander Swarm has been cited seven times over the last two years for driving-related offenses, which include speeding, exhibition driving, driving under suspension and running a stop sign.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

