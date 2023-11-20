Man accused of slashing tires in Grand Forks pleads not guilty

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of slashing more than 80 tires in Grand Forks last month has pleaded not guilty.

Matthew Morris is charged with criminal mischief after police say 45 people had tires slashed or damaged on October 1. Police were called to the area around the 1700 and 2300 blocks of 9th and 10th Avenues N.

Morris waved his preliminary hearing on November 20 and entered the not guilty plea. He is due back in court in February. He is accused of damaging more than 50 vehicles, causing about $17,000 in damage.

