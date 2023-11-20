Cooking with Cash Wa
Man accused of slashing tires in Grand Forks pleads not guilty

Matthew Morris
Matthew Morris(Grand Forks County Correctional Center)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of slashing more than 80 tires in Grand Forks last month has pleaded not guilty.

Matthew Morris is charged with criminal mischief after police say 45 people had tires slashed or damaged on October 1. Police were called to the area around the 1700 and 2300 blocks of 9th and 10th Avenues N.

Morris waved his preliminary hearing on November 20 and entered the not guilty plea. He is due back in court in February. He is accused of damaging more than 50 vehicles, causing about $17,000 in damage.

Man arrested, accused of slashing 83 tires in Grand Forks
Tires slashed on more than 50 vehicles in Grand Forks, suspect unknown

