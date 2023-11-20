Grand Forks shelter volunteers braving the elements for a good cause

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Late November in Grand Forks may not be the most ideal of weather when it comes to camping, but members of the Circle of Friends Adoption Center say they are braving the elements for a good cause.

The goal? To elevate awareness about their shelter, programs, and the crucial need to keep shelters operational nationwide. Dubbed the “One Million Dollar Lock In,” the initiative aims to spotlight the substantial financial requirements that many shelters face to sustain their services.

“We’re here to build awareness about our shelter and programs, advocating to keep these vital services going. On a larger scale, it’s about sustaining shelters across the nation,” said Lauralee Tupa, the shelter’s CEO.

The specific million-dollar figure isn’t arbitrary; it’s a representation of the financial support essential to maintain operations.

“That’s what shelters need to continue. The ‘no-kill’ aspect is significant but also expensive. We operate as a no-kill shelter, which incurs considerable expenses,” Tupa said.

Despite the challenging weather, the initiative has been met with positivity.

“We’ve had numerous people stopping by, contributing items, and engaging in discussions. Our hope is to sustain these conversations and garner support from grant funders and businesses willing to get involved,” Tupa said.

However, the event serves a dual purpose beyond raising awareness; it also serves as an opportunity to find loving homes for animals in need.

“Adoption is a significant part of what we do. We strive to make the process as seamless as possible because we firmly believe in the kindness of people and their willingness to support us in helping these animals,” said Nicole Heskin, the shelter’s outreach coordinator.

The shelter is also hosting a silent auction, you can view items and make donations Here

