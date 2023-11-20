Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks Public Health establishes sharps disposal program for community members

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Grand Forks Public Health has established a new location for community medical sharps disposal. An outdoor container is now located outside the Grand Forks Withdrawal Management Center (GFWMC) at 207 S. 4th Street Grand Forks.

The disposal site is available 24/7 for individual disposal of sharps containers 5 quarts or less. Larger quantities of sharps may be disposed with GFWMC staff between the hours of 9 am and 7 pm. Sharps generated by commercial entities are not accepted.

All sharps must be in sturdy plastic containers. Sharps containers are available for purchase for a discounted rate at Inspire Pharmacy (360 Division Ave #100 Grand Forks) located on the same block.

This program replaces the sharps disposal program operated by Altru Health System due to site constraints from the construction of their new hospital building.

This program is made possible through support from Altru Health System, Grand Forks Public Health, Inspire Pharmacy and Spectra Health.

