Gobble up a Lyft discount this Thanksgiving

STATEWIDE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ND Sober Ride, a Vision Zero program to remove impaired drivers from North Dakota roads, will offer discounted Lyft rides, where available, in time for Thanksgiving. Codes will be available Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, or while codes last. Use Lyft code “VZTURKEY23″ to get $10 off your ride.

Many lives would be saved in North Dakota each year if every driver consistently makes the choice to always drive sober, designate a sober driver or use a ride-hailing service.

Lyft codes are unique to each period available, and a user may only use a code once per time period. Codes can be found on the Vision Zero website.

This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

