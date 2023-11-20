Free Christmas light recycling through the City of Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re ready to hang the Christmas lights, but notice some are broken or not working, the City of Fargo can help you recycle them for free. The city says it’s an environmentally friendly way to dispose of holiday lights.

Lights can be dropped off at the at the household hazardous waste facility at 606 43 ½ street north between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, now through January 31, 2024.

String lights, both LED and older styles, can be dropped off. Rope lights will not be accepted for recycling.

After the holidays, you can also get rid of extra cardboard at the transfer station at the Fargo landfill located at 4501 7th Avenue North. The city is also accepting non-freon appliances and old furniture for free of charge.

