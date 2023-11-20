Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Emerado Fire Chief unexpectedly passes away

Emerado Fire Chief Brent Nesdahl passed over the weekend.
Emerado Fire Chief Brent Nesdahl passed over the weekend.(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Emerado Fire Department has announced the passing of their Fire Chief, Brent Nesdahl.

The Emerado Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook, “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the Emerado Volunteer Fire Department announces that Chief Brent Nesdahl answered his final alarm on November 18th, 2023. Chief Nesdahl joined the Emerado Volunteer Fire Department in June of 2009 to help his community, and served in many capacities, working his way through the ranks. He was appointed Chief in February of 2016, where he served until his unexpected passing. Chief Nesdahl will be missed by all, and we ask that you keep his wife, children and grandchild in your thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community is rallying together to show support for a former NDSU Quarterback and his family.
Community rallies together for local family in need
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Three minors are left with non-life threatening injuries after one minor crashed a vehicle in...
13-year-old driving vehicle leaves three with non-life threatening injuries
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol identifies driver in fatal crash in Wells County
Ahmed Hassan
75 mile long high speed chase ends with one arrested

Latest News

U.S. Department of Agriculture
USDA and Small Business Administration strengthen partnership to create jobs in rural America
Police surround home in north Fargo
Grand Forks Fire Dept.
Ammonia leak at Simplot in Grand Forks
Free Christmas light recycling through the City of Fargo