Emerado Fire Chief unexpectedly passes away

EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Emerado Fire Department has announced the passing of their Fire Chief, Brent Nesdahl.

The Emerado Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook, “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the Emerado Volunteer Fire Department announces that Chief Brent Nesdahl answered his final alarm on November 18th, 2023. Chief Nesdahl joined the Emerado Volunteer Fire Department in June of 2009 to help his community, and served in many capacities, working his way through the ranks. He was appointed Chief in February of 2016, where he served until his unexpected passing. Chief Nesdahl will be missed by all, and we ask that you keep his wife, children and grandchild in your thoughts and prayers.”

