Cooking With Cash-Wa - Neapolitan Style Pizza

By Jonathon Anderson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Neapolitan Style Pizza Servings: 3/10-12″ pizzas

2 ¾ cups “00″ Flour

2 ¼ tsp (1 packet) Active Dry Yeast

1 ½ cups tepid Water

1 ¼ tsp Salt

1 cup favorite pizza sauce, divided.

24 oz sliced Fresh Mozzarella, divided.

1 pkg. fresh basil

Additional toppings of choice

Sift flour into a large mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer. Add yeast, water, and salt. Using your hands, or the dough hook attachment if using a stand mixer, mix until combined (dough will be wet and sticky). Transfer to a covered container and let rise in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours and up to 3 days. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and allow to rest at room temperature for at least 3 hours before shaping.

Place a pizza stone on a rack in the center of a cold oven and preheat to 500°F.

Place one ball of dough on a well-floured surface. Place a piece of parchment paper on a pizza peel. Lightly flour hands and stretch dough out to a 12-inch circle, adding more flour as needed leaving the edge of the dough slightly thicker than the middle. Place on the prepared peel. Top with ⅓ cup sauce and 8 oz mozzarella.

Slide the pizza and parchment off the peel onto the preheated pizza stone. Bake for 8–12 minutes, until deeply browned and bubbly. Repeat with remaining dough.

