Ammonia leak at Simplot in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 3630 Gateway Dr. for a report of an ammonia leak at Simplot on Monday morning.

Fire crews arrived on scene around 10:20 a.m. and were met by employees who had found a small amount of ammonia leaking around a valve. Simplot employees had already contained the leak prior to fire crews arriving on the scene.

Fire crews ventilated and monitored for air quality inside the building. Employees were able to safely return to work and no one was injured.

