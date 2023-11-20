Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Ammonia leak at Simplot in Grand Forks

Grand Forks Fire Dept.
Grand Forks Fire Dept. (KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 3630 Gateway Dr. for a report of an ammonia leak at Simplot on Monday morning.

Fire crews arrived on scene around 10:20 a.m. and were met by employees who had found a small amount of ammonia leaking around a valve. Simplot employees had already contained the leak prior to fire crews arriving on the scene.

Fire crews ventilated and monitored for air quality inside the building. Employees were able to safely return to work and no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community is rallying together to show support for a former NDSU Quarterback and his family.
Community rallies together for local family in need
Three minors are left with non-life threatening injuries after one minor crashed a vehicle in...
13-year-old driving vehicle leaves three with non-life threatening injuries
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol identifies driver in fatal crash in Wells County
Ahmed Hassan
75 mile long high speed chase ends with one arrested

Latest News

Emerado Fire Chief Brent Nesdahl passed over the weekend.
Emerado Fire Chief passed away
Free Christmas light recycling through the City of Fargo
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News November 20 - Part 2
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – November 20