“It’s amazing”: National Adoption Day celebrated at courthouse in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a day that families wait days, weeks, months and even years for, but three families no longer have to wait after this weekend.

On Saturday morning, three families stepped in to the next step of their lives as they adopted their kids on National Adoption Day.

Brock Larson and his wife Katie adopted two boys on Saturday morning.

“It’s been so exciting,” Brock said. “It’s been kind of a whirlwind of a day, getting everybody here, organizing everything, but obviously we’re so excited. Especially for the boys. We’ve had them for about 9 months so to now have them finally adopted is just overjoying.”

The Cass County court house opened up in connection with the Adults Adopting Special Kids Program at Catholic Charities North Dakota.

Tesia Miller, a Lead Adoption Specialist, said it’s heartwarming for everyone to be able to witness a day like this.

“It’s amazing,” Miller said. “Truly blessed to be a part of a families journey from the beginning to this date in court, so it’s amazing day that we’re able to be a part of and walking along side them.”

Three families adopted with kids ranging from near infantry to teenagers. Three boys, and two girls were adopted.

Each family had their own special hearing with a judge. They then all had the chance to partake in a celebration after the final hearings.

It was there that Matt and Emilie Baher spoke about what the adoption process was like for them to show these new parents that they have support.

“You’re not alone. And it’s going to be a wild, crazy ride. It’s gonna be hard, but so worth it,” Matt said.

While these families are starting their next journey, they say they’re not forgetting the path that led them to this point.

“We do currently anticipate that we will continue with foster care and see where that goes or what that leads for us,” Katie said. “We really have a passion for our community and the children in our community that are just in need of a home so that’s something that we hope we’ll be able to continue to help with and provide.”

