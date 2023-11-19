Grand Forks Fire Department responds to dumpster fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, at approximately 1:15 pm on Sunday, November 19th , the Grand Forks Fire Department was notified of a fire involving a construction dumpster.

Fire Crews arrived on scene to find a construction dumpster involved in fire. Fire crews attacked the fire and were able to extinguish the fire without any damage to nearby structures.

The Grand Forks Fire Department responded with two engines, one truck and one command vehicle with ten personnel.

There were no injuries to the public or fire service personnel.

