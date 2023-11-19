FCS Playoff Bracket revealed: NDSU and UND playing in first round

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s going to be a busy Thanksgiving weekend for the Bison Football team.

For the first time since 2010, the Bison will be playing in the first round, missing out on one of the top 8 seeds in the FCS Championship Bracket.

The Bison will be in the Fargodome on November 25th, hosting the Pioneer League champion Drake Bulldogs.

The winner of that matchup will head to Bozeman Montana to face the sixth seeded Montana State.

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will also be playing at home in the first round, hosting Sacramento State, an old Big Sky Rival.

Here are the top six seeds in the bracket this year:

No. 1 South Dakota State (11-0)

No. 2 Montana (10-1)

No. 3 South Dakota (9-2)

No. 4 Idaho (8-3)

No. 5 UAlbany (9-3)

No. 6 Montana State (8-3)

No. 7 Furman (9-2)

No. 8 Villanova (9-2)

And the full bracket:

