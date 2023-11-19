Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

FCS Playoff Bracket revealed: NDSU and UND playing in first round

ndsu football
ndsu football
By Devin Fry
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s going to be a busy Thanksgiving weekend for the Bison Football team.

For the first time since 2010, the Bison will be playing in the first round, missing out on one of the top 8 seeds in the FCS Championship Bracket.

The Bison will be in the Fargodome on November 25th, hosting the Pioneer League champion Drake Bulldogs.

The winner of that matchup will head to Bozeman Montana to face the sixth seeded Montana State.

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will also be playing at home in the first round, hosting Sacramento State, an old Big Sky Rival.

Here are the top six seeds in the bracket this year:

No. 1 South Dakota State (11-0)

No. 2 Montana (10-1)

No. 3 South Dakota (9-2)

No. 4 Idaho (8-3)

No. 5 UAlbany (9-3)

No. 6 Montana State (8-3)

No. 7 Furman (9-2)

No. 8 Villanova (9-2)

And the full bracket:

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community is rallying together to show support for a former NDSU Quarterback and his family.
Community rallies together for local family in need
Shots fired generic graphic.
Shots fired Friday night, no one hurt
Softplay Indoor Playground
Softplay Indoor Playground coming to Fargo
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
North Dakota Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Wells County

Latest News

Cam Miller
Bison Roll to 48-27 Road Victory Over Northern Iowa
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Sports - November 17
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports November 17
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Sports November 16