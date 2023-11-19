Bison Roll to 48-27 Road Victory Over Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (NDSU Athletics) - Cam Miller passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns to lead ninth-ranked North Dakota State to a 48-27 victory over No. 22 Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Cole Wisniewski had a 75-yard interception return touchdown and made nine tackles to lead the NDSU defense, which recorded five sacks and intercepted four passes. The Bison finished the regular season 8-3 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

Miller completed his first eight pass attempts and had 115 yards in the first quarter, including a 36-yard touchdown to Eli Green on fourth down to cap NDSU’s opening drive.

Miller scored on a 1-yard run and hit RaJa Nelson on a 15-yard touchdown pass as NDSU opened a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter. Griffin Crosa added field goals of 34 and 37 yards to lift the Bison to a 27-10 halftime lead.

Quarterback Cole Payton’s 65-yard touchdown run on his first snap of the game gave NDSU its biggest lead of the game midway through the third quarter, 34-13. Payton added a 23-yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter.

Nelson had a career-high six receptions and 113 yards to lead seven Bison receivers. Linebacker Oscar Benson recorded the first two interceptions of his career, and Sam Jung got his first interception of the season.

The 24-team bracket for the NCAA Division I Football Championship will be announced on an ESPNU selection show beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. Eight first-round games will be played Saturday, Nov. 25.

