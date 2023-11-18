Sun Early W/ Clouds Returning By The Afternoon

SUNDAY: We’ll see a sunny and chilly start to our Sunday with a few locations seeing patchy fog to begin the day. Morning low temperatures will drop into the middle 20s to near 30. As we transition from the morning to afternoon hours, we’ll see a slow increase in clouds area wide. Initially, we’ll see thin cirrus clouds which should allow for filtered sunshine. By the mid afternoon hours clouds will begin to thicken up and we’ll see an increase in southeasterly winds. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s to middle 50s.

MONDAY: Monday will bring a mostly cloudy to overcast conditions with a chance of showers late in the day. Scattered rain showers will develop across much of the region ahead of a strong cold front which will begin to move through the region late in the day. Any rain that falls will be light in nature and scattered. Our sky will clear out from northwest to southeast during the late afternoon and evening hours as our winds will turn from the SSW to NNW behind the cold front. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s despite the cloud cover thanks to our southwest wind. Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Behind the aforementioned cold front, temperatures will be significantly cooler which will be exacerbated by gusty NW winds. Both days will feature mostly sunny sky conditions with highs reaching the lower to middle 30s. We’ll see sustained winds out of the northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph. Considering our recent trend of well above average temperatures, Tuesday and Wednesday will feel downright chilly.

THANKSGIVING - SATURDAY: Expect a reinforcement of cold air just in time for Thanksgiving Day. Thursday will be breezy and cold with highs in the middle 20s with wind chill values in the lower to middle teens. Thursday will feature a mostly sunny sky. Friday and Saturday will bring calmer winds with sunshine and cold temperatures. We’ll see lows in the middle teens and highs in the 20s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

FARGO FORECAST:

Sunday: Partly cloudy & mild. Low: 30 High: 53

Monday: Scattered showers. Low: 39 High: 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Turning colder. Low 28 High: 37

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Breezy. Low: 22 High: 35

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Low: 16 High: 26

Black Friday: Mostly sunny. Low: 14 High: 26

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low: 16 High: 28

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Low: 17 High: 28

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.