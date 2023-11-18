Cooking with Cash Wa
Softplay Indoor Playground coming to Fargo

Softplay Indoor Playground
Softplay Indoor Playground(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a first of its kind for the Fargo-Moorhead area: A “soft play” indoor playground is opening this spring!

The building is under construction now. Dreamland ND says they created this space for families with children up to 12-years-old to have fun and get moving. Based on the renderings, there will be slides, a ball pit and climbing structures -- with a separate space for toddlers.

It’s set to open this spring at 2911 45th Street South in Fargo.

You can follow their Facebook page for updates.

