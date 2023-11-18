Cooking with Cash Wa
Shots fired Friday night, no one hurt

Shots fired generic graphic.
Shots fired generic graphic.(MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating after shots were fired in a residential neighborhood Friday.

At 6:34pm, FPD received multiple reports stating they heard shots fired around the 2900 block of Wheatland Dr. S. When FPD officers arrived in the area, the involved parties were gone.

Officers found multiple casings, and video evidence was obtained to confirm the report.

No structures, property or individuals were found to be struck. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

