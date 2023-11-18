Man who said frequencies told him to shoot up Heritage Middle School pleads not guilty

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who called the FBI with a tip that he had to commit mass murder and rape babies because “frequencies” told him to has pleaded not guilty to two charges of terrorizing.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Patrick Donnelly on Aug. 29.

Court documents say, the previous morning, Donnelly called in a tip, threatening to shoot up Heritage Middle School in Horace. He allegedly told the agent he had to kill 50 student in order to free someone who was trapped in a parallel dimension. He said he had been receiving messages for nine months asking him to do things like sexually assault babies or manipulate mass shootings.

After the threat, the FBI notified the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, who contacted school officials, and extra security was sent in.

He’s next due in court in this case on Dec. 21 for a felony disposition conference.

