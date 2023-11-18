Community rallies together for local family in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The community is rallying together to show support for a former NDSU Quarterback and his family.

Former Bison Quarterback Brock Jensen’s wife, Kahla, who’s a former NDSU basketball player, was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. It was diagnosed as Invasive Ductal Carcinoma-grade 3, Triple Negative, Stage 1 in early November.

Kahla’s doctors have decided to do a high-intensity treatment plan because of how aggressive her type of cancer is known to be. She’s expected to undergo chemo once a week for at least six months, then have surgery, and then more treatment after that. Her overall treatment plan is estimated to be around one and half years long.

A MealTrain fundraiser was created to help them. People can donate money, or they can sign up to provide meals for the family.

There are no dietary restrictions and people would be providing for Brock and Kahla, and their two boys boys, Jace and Rex who are 19-months-old and 4-months-old.

Donations will go towards medical bills and remedies to help counter chemo side effects that Kahla may suffer from.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.