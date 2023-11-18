Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Colorado judge keeps Donald Trump on state’s primary ballot

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Adel, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By The Associated Press and Nicholas Riccardi, The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge on Friday rejected an effort to keep former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s primary ballot, the latest blow to groups seeking to block his run for another term using a Civil War-era Constitutional amendment that prevents anyone who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

The lawsuit, brought by a left-leaning group on behalf of a group of Republican and independent Colorado voters, contended that Trump’s actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol ran afoul of the 14th Amendment.

The decision by District Judge Sarah B. Wallace is the third ruling in a little over a week against lawsuits seeking to knock Trump off the ballot by citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The Minnesota Supreme Court last week said Trump could remain on the primary ballot because political parties have sole choice over who appears, while a Michigan judge ruled that Congress is the proper forum for deciding whether Section 3 applies to Trump.

In her decision, Wallace said she found that the clause did not apply to Trump.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place issued in Leonard, ND on November 16, 2023.
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted in Leonard, ND
Alisha Kay Duciaume
Woman accused stealing nearly $30,000 from Devils Lake car dealership
Brian Keith Howe
UPDATE: One arrested, two hurt after assault with machete in Wahpeton
Spencer Michael Schmuhl, 21, Jamestown, ND
Jamestown man accused of raping teen
Photo Courtesy of Benjamin Erie: Firearm at Scheels in the cubbies by the Ferris Wheel.
‘It doesn’t make sense’: Father upset after gun left unattended

Latest News

Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather November 17
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News November 17 - Part 2
President Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert gov. shutdown
President Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert gov. shutdown
Dogs in multiple states have been sickened by a mysterious and potentially fatal respiratory...
Mysterious and potentially fatal respiratory illness affecting dogs in multiple states