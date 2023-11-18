Cooking with Cash Wa
Circle of Friends team members, volunteers sleeping in tents to raise money

Circle of Friends
Circle of Friends(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Volunteers and team members are locked-in and in tents outside the Adoption Center at 910 S Washington St in an attempt to raise $1 million.

Their webpage reads: This unique event is not just about locking ourselves in; it’s about unlocking the potential to make a lasting impact on the lives of homeless pets and people in need. With the shared goal of raising $1 million, our dedicated animal shelter employees and passionate volunteers are ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure to ensure the continuity of vital programs. These programs include adoption initiatives, veterinary care for rescued animals, educational outreach, and support for individuals facing financial challenge. By rallying together in this lock-in, we are standing as a united force, offering a lifeline to those who cannot speak for themselves.

You can donate to the campaign by clicking here. They also encourage you to share their cause on social media using the hashtag #COF1MillionLockin or volunteering. You can find more information on that at https://www.cofpets.com/programs/volunteer-program/ or reach out to nicole@cofpets.com.

