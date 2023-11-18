Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County. (Source: WNEM)
By La'Nita Brooks, Hannah Mose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A 20-year-old hunter in Michigan is being recognized for catching the “Biggest Buck” in an event in Tuscola County this week.

Blake Spencer said he bagged the buck of a lifetime, scoring 16 points.

“It was honestly the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life because I didn’t think he was that big,” Spencer said. “But he ended up being about 175 pounds.”

The 20-year-old called the deer Bigfoot and he said he had been hunting the animal for the past two years.

This week, his patient and steady chase won him the “Biggest Buck” award at the Buck Pole event at Ben’s Great Outdoors.

Spencer said he has been hunting since he was about 8 years old.

“I started getting into it from my dad,” he said. “This is a huge bonding experience for us.”

Spencer said he plans to add the deer to his collection.

“A lot of people in Michigan will never see a deer of this caliber. I got lucky to be able to hunt him and harvest him,” he said.

Spencer was awarded a package valued at $3,520, a trophy, rifle, boots, and a tripod for his 16-point catch.

“Hunting is really my passion. I live and breathe hunting and it’s really all I think about,” Spencer said.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired generic graphic.
Shots fired Friday night, no one hurt
Shelter in place issued in Leonard, ND on November 16, 2023.
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted in Leonard, ND
Softplay Indoor Playground
Softplay Indoor Playground coming to Fargo
Alisha Kay Duciaume
Woman accused stealing nearly $30,000 from Devils Lake car dealership
Brian Keith Howe
UPDATE: One arrested, two hurt after assault with machete in Wahpeton

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
Softplay Indoor Playground coming to Fargo
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
North Dakota Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Wells County
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert
Stock photo
75 mile long high speed chase ends with one arrested