Wisconsin man found guilty of sex trafficking in multiple states including North Dakota & Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A jury has found 34 year-old Cornelius Jackson, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, guilty of Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion, and Conspiracy to Engage in Sex Trafficking.

Between 2014 and 2020, Jackson used force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion to get women to engage in commercial sex acts in cities and states across the country, including in Waukesha, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Jackson recruited his victims through dating apps and social media. The victims all testified that Jackson kept and controlled all of the money they made, using violence to ensure they all continued to comply with his demands They also said that Jackson strangled them and that they each saw him strangle other female victims.

Jackson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison. He will be required to register as a Sex Offender for life.

