Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Wisconsin man found guilty of sex trafficking in multiple states including North Dakota & Minnesota

.
.(.)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A jury has found 34 year-old Cornelius Jackson, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, guilty of Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion, and Conspiracy to Engage in Sex Trafficking.

Between 2014 and 2020, Jackson used force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion to get women to engage in commercial sex acts in cities and states across the country, including in Waukesha, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Jackson recruited his victims through dating apps and social media. The victims all testified that Jackson kept and controlled all of the money they made, using violence to ensure they all continued to comply with his demands They also said that Jackson strangled them and that they each saw him strangle other female victims.

Jackson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison. He will be required to register as a Sex Offender for life.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place issued in Leonard, ND on November 16, 2023.
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted in Leonard, ND
Alisha Kay Duciaume
Woman accused stealing nearly $30,000 from Devils Lake car dealership
Spencer Michael Schmuhl, 21, Jamestown, ND
Jamestown man accused of raping teen
Photo Courtesy of Benjamin Erie: Firearm at Scheels in the cubbies by the Ferris Wheel.
‘It doesn’t make sense’: Father upset after gun left unattended
Brian Keith Howe
UPDATE: One arrested, two hurt after assault with machete in Wahpeton

Latest News

Valley News Live at 4pm
SUV Crashes into Apartment Building in Otter Tail County
Valley News Live at 4pm
Free tickets for Jonas Brothers ticket holders
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - November 17
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Part 1 - November 17
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Fast Track - November 17