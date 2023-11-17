We’re Heading Into a Beautiful Weather Weekend!

FRIDAY EVENING: A breezy, sunny Friday will transition into a clear evening with decreasing winds. With a clear sky overnight and very light winds, morning lows will drop into the middle 20s to lower 30s across the region.

THIS WEEKEND: Get ready for a very pleasant mid-November weekend! Temperatures will be well above average. Highs both days in the southern Valley and much of southeast ND will be near 50 with mid 40s in the far northern Valley and northern MN. We’ll see a sunny sky on Saturday with sunny to mostly sunny conditions on Sunday. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer on Sunday than Saturday. Neither day will feature strong winds, but Saturday appears to be an exceptionally calm day. It’ll be a wonderful weekend to spend outdoors!

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEEK OF THANKSGIVING: Heading into the Thanksgiving Holiday! Starting out the holiday week, there will be a slight chance for some spotty showers on Monday as a front moves through. With temperatures above freezing, this will be primarily rain but might change to a little mix later as it exits east. It will be a little breezy as well. Behind the front, temperatures begin to drop through the rest of the holiday week. Highs Tuesday will still be above freezing for many, but it’s a transitional day into a colder pattern. Tuesday will be gusty as well. Still windy Wednesday as highs fall into the 20s. Thanksgiving Day, we will see highs only in the 20s for most. By Friday, there is a very slight chance for snow, but at this point it’s only looking like a few flakes and flurries in our neck of the woods. Overall holiday travel is looking dry which will make for travel friendly conditions! We will alert you to any changes to this forecast trend.

FARGO FORECAST:

Saturday: Sunshine. Mild. Low: 30 High: 50

Sunday: Mostly sunny & mild. Low: 29 High: 52

Monday: Slight chance of a shower. Low: 37 High: 49

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy. Turning colder. Low 27 High: 35

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and chilly. Breezy. Low: 19 High: 29

Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy. Low: 16 High: 24

Black Friday: Mostly cloudy. Low: 14 High: 26

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Low: 16 High: 25

