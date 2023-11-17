Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship with golf team

Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.(Kevin Kolczynski | AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods’ 14-year-old son has accomplished something his dad never did: played on a golf team that won a high school state championship.

Charlie Woods and his team from The Benjamin School edged First Academy by one shot in the two-day Florida High School Athletic Association championship, which concluded Wednesday.

Tiger Woods, right, and his son Charlie Woods, left, prepare to tee off on the 3rd hole during...
Tiger Woods, right, and his son Charlie Woods, left, prepare to tee off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.(Kevin Kolczynski | AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

With his father looking on, Charlie Woods shot 78-76 for a 154 total to finish in a tie for 26th. His team’s total was 602, led by Jake Valentine, who finished in a tie for eighth at 148. It was Valentine’s birdie on the 17th hole that put The Benjamin School in front, and he closed with a clinching par.

Alexander Weinberg of Pine Crest won boys’ individual honors with a 143, and Florida Atlantic won the girls’ division by seven shots over First Academy. Mi Li of First Academy won the girls’ individual title with a 136 total.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place issued in Leonard, ND on November 16, 2023.
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted in Leonard, ND
Alisha Kay Duciaume
Woman accused stealing nearly $30,000 from Devils Lake car dealership
Brian Keith Howe
UPDATE: One arrested, two hurt after assault with machete in Wahpeton
Spencer Michael Schmuhl, 21, Jamestown, ND
Jamestown man accused of raping teen
Photo Courtesy of Benjamin Erie: Firearm at Scheels in the cubbies by the Ferris Wheel.
‘It doesn’t make sense’: Father upset after gun left unattended

Latest News

President Biden wraps trip to California, APEC summit
Mario Cordell Boyd
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of using counterfeit money at Valley Dairy
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Israel to allow ‘very minimal’ amounts of fuel into Gaza, national security adviser says
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say
Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh speaks with his defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian, in...
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in state court, adding to prison time