Temperatures Rebound Today into the Weekend

FRIDAY: We will wake up to a cooler morning in the 20s with just a few passing clouds and light winds. Throughout the morning, a southwest wind starts to increase and temperatures approach the upper 30s and low 40s for the lunch hour. Through the rest of the afternoon, clouds exit east but it remains breezy with west-southwest winds up around 15-20 mph with slightly higher gusts. Expect a sunny afternoon and high temperatures for the day warming up into the 40s. After sunset, winds decrease a bit and skies remain clear.

THIS WEEKEND: Get ready for a very pleasant mid-November weekend! Temperatures will still be well above average. Highs both days in the southern Valley and much of southeast ND will be near 50 with mid 40s in the far northern Valley and northern MN. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions on both Saturday and Sunday as well.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEEK OF THANKSGIVING: Heading into the Thanksgiving Holiday! Starting out the holiday week, there will be a slight chance for some spotty showers on Monday as a front moves through. With temperatures above freezing, this will be primarily rain but might change to a little mix later as it exits east. It will be a little breezy as well. Behind the front, temperatures begin to drop through the rest of the holiday week. Highs Tuesday will still be above freezing for many, but it’s a transitional day into a colder pattern. Tuesday will be gusty as well. Still windy Wednesday as highs fall into the 20s. Thanksgiving Day, we will see highs only in the 20s for most. By Friday, there is a slight chance for snow, but at this point it’s only looking like a few flakes and flurries in our neck of the woods. Overall holiday travel is looking dry! We will alert you to any changes to this forecast trend. It will be a 100% chance of turkey and mashed potatoes.

FARGO FORECAST:

Friday: AM clouds, then sunny. Breezy WSW wind. Low: 25 High: 46

Saturday: Sunshine. Mild! Low: 30 High: 50

Sunday: Mostly sunny & mild. Low: 33 High: 52

Monday: Slight chance of a shower. Low: 37 High: 46

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy. Turning colder. Low 27 High: 35

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and chilly. Breezy. Low: 19 High: 29

Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy. Low: 16 High: 27

Black Friday: Mostly cloudy. Low: 14 High: 26

