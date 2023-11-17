Cooking with Cash Wa
Northern Cass bus routes returning to normal following severe driver shortage

Northern Cass Bus
Northern Cass Bus(KVLY)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Northern Cass School District announced their bus routes will soon be returning to normal after struggling with driver shortages.

A few weeks ago, bus routes were forced to change because of these shortages, moving rural student pick ups to an in-town pick up.

Today, Superintendent Cory Steiner says someone from the community stepped up and volunteered to begin driving.

As a result, he says the district will return to their routes to what they used to be starting on Monday, November 27th.

