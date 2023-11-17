Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Measure to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota is filed

By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Emmett Reistroffer of Genisis Farms in Rapid City has submitted a draft initiated measure to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota.

The draft measure would also create dual-use licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries. The proposed initiated measure would allow people who are at least 21 years old to possess, grow, sell, ingest, and distribute marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia. According to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, the measure will not affect laws dealing with hemp.

Attorney General Marty Jackley drafted a title and explanation for the measure. The ballot explanation can be found here.

This, the AG office stated, is meant to be an “objective, clear, and simple summary” intended to “educate the voters of the purpose and effect of the proposed” measure, as well as identify the “legal consequences” of the measure.

The public has through Nov. 27 to submit written comments. They can be mailed to:

Office of the Attorney General

Ballot Comment

1302 E. Hwy 14, Suite 1

Pierre, SD 57501

Comments can also be hand delivered or emailed to ATGballotcomments@state.sd.us. Comments need to be in the body of the email, not an attachment.

The initiated measure would require 17,509 valid petition signatures to qualify for the 2024 general election ballot.

There currently are several 2024 ballot questions related to cannabis that are being circulated, including one to repeal medical marijuana.

Attorney General Marty Jackley released a draft ballot explanation for a proposed measure that would repeal the current medical marijuana law.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place issued in Leonard, ND on November 16, 2023.
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted in Leonard, ND
Alisha Kay Duciaume
Woman accused stealing nearly $30,000 from Devils Lake car dealership
Brian Keith Howe
UPDATE: One arrested, two hurt after assault with machete in Wahpeton
Spencer Michael Schmuhl, 21, Jamestown, ND
Jamestown man accused of raping teen
Photo Courtesy of Benjamin Erie: Firearm at Scheels in the cubbies by the Ferris Wheel.
‘It doesn’t make sense’: Father upset after gun left unattended

Latest News

James Donnelly
Man who said frequencies told him to shoot up Heritage Middle School pleads not guilty
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News November 17 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather November 17
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News November 17 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports November 17