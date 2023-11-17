Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

McKenzie County man charged with murdering mother in September

Scott Beane was originally arrested on Sept. 12 for possession of a firearm.
Scott Beane was originally arrested on Sept. 12 for possession of a firearm.(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) – Prosecutors have charged a McKenzie County man with murder in the death of his mother in a residential fire near Watford City in September.

Scott Beane was originally arrested on Sept. 12 for possession of a firearm after deputies were called to his residence due to a fire.

In a press release, deputies say the main entry was locked at the time and Beane was found inside a bathroom. Beane’s mother died from injuries sustained from the fire.

Deputies say an autopsy conducted by the North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death was a homicide and that the fire was not accidental in nature.

The courts ordered a $5 million cash or corporate surety bond for Beane. He’ll be arraigned on the AA felony charge on Jan. 4.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place issued in Leonard, ND on November 16, 2023.
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted in Leonard, ND
Alisha Kay Duciaume
Woman accused stealing nearly $30,000 from Devils Lake car dealership
Brian Keith Howe
UPDATE: One arrested, two hurt after assault with machete in Wahpeton
Spencer Michael Schmuhl, 21, Jamestown, ND
Jamestown man accused of raping teen
Photo Courtesy of Benjamin Erie: Firearm at Scheels in the cubbies by the Ferris Wheel.
‘It doesn’t make sense’: Father upset after gun left unattended

Latest News

James Donnelly
Man who said frequencies told him to shoot up Heritage Middle School pleads not guilty
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News November 17 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather November 17
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News November 17 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports November 17