Man arrested for terrorizing after attempting to rob a Fargo bank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is facing a terrorizing charge after tellers at a bank in Fargo say a man attempted to rob the bank.

According to court documents, police were called to First International Bank and Trust at 4501 40th Avenue South in Fargo around 8:15 a.m. on November 8. A bank teller told officers that Kashif Grant walked up to the drive-though window to see if they were open, and then entered the bank a short time later.

Court records say Kashif told the teller he was robbing the bank and she should call police. He said he wanted $1,000 and then went and waited in the seating area. The teller told police that Kashif never threatened her or implied that he had a weapon.

A supervisor and manager were notified, and say Kashif told both of them that he wanted $1,000 and he was robbing the bank. When officers arrived on scene, Kashif was detained and arrested.

Police received a report that Kashif was called in as a missing person by ACS Crisis Residential. Officers called ACS to let them know Kashif was in their custody.

According to court documents, Kashif previously told police that he intended to rob a bank on November 9. Officers report that Kashif said he was feeling violent. At that time, he was taken to the hospital on a mental health hold. Court documents state he went to First International Bank and Trust after he was released from the hospital.

Surveillance video from the bank shows employees taking money out and putting it on the counter, but not ever giving it to Kashif.

He is charged in Cass County court with one count of terrorizing. Public court records show he has a criminal history in Cass County dating back to 2012 with charges that include shoplifting, simple assault, robbery, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

