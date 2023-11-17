Cooking with Cash Wa
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

AFSP offers community support for those experiencing suicide loss
AFSP offers community support for those experiencing suicide loss(AFSP)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve lost a loved one to suicide, the holidays can be an especially difficult time.

The International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day will be observed this Saturday.

Samantha Christopherson with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) said it’s common for survivors to feel isolated, but there are other survivors in the community who feel similarly.

The AFSP is hosting events throughout North Dakota where survivors can gather to eat food, watch a film and participate in discussions with one another.

“If you walk into a room of other people who have also lost their loved ones to suicide, you can speak openly about your grief in a way that sometimes you can’t be as open about, and you feel supported, and you feel connected. It’s really important that suicide loss survivors have the support they need to start their healing journey,” Christopherson said.

The event in Bismarck will start at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, at the YOUvitalize Wellness Spa & Venue.

If you or a loved one is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 on the 988 line, or you can text “TALK” to 741741.

