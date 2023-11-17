Folkways Christkindlmarkt getting people in the holiday spirit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s the first weekend of the annual Folksways Christkindlmarkt. The holiday gift market at the Fargo Civic Center has expanded from one weekend to two this year.

You can get some holiday shopping done, eat food, listen to live music, see art demonstrations and there are activities for the kids. Organizers say the outdoor winter wonderland, gift market, and bier hall with Drekker Brewing Company is full of festive cheer.

“Just enjoy a magical time. It’s a real community get-together and you can see all the work that hundreds of volunteers have put in to put this event on and really take time to enjoy it,” said co-founder Simone Wai.

The Christkindlmarkt is being held on November 17-19 and November 24-26. It’s open on Fridays from noon to 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 9:00 p.m. and Sundays from Noon to 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults and kids 17 and under are free. Tickets are good for all six days and you can re-enter as many times as you’d like. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Drekker’s Brewhalla. Advanced ticketholders can skip the entry line and enter the event.

