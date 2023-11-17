Cooking with Cash Wa
Car crashes into apartments in Detroit Lakes

By Zoë Jones
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle crashed into an apartment building in Detroit Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, at approximately 2:46 p.m., a 2003 Ford Expedition, driven by 30-year-old Courtney Hayes on Perham, Minn., was traveling westbound HWY 10.

Hayes then left the roadway, hit the northbound ditch and then crashed into the Firehouse Apartments.

Officials say that one person was injured in the crash. She was identified as 68-year-old Susan Ellen Mcmains of Wadena, Minn. Her injuries were non-life threatening and she was taken to a healthcare facility.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. No charges have been filed at this time.

