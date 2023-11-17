Arrest warrant issued for man accused of using counterfeit money at Valley Dairy

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is facing a felony counterfeiting charge after authorities say he used a fake $100 bill at Valley Dairy Gas Station.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mario Cordell Boyd on November 17 for felony counterfeiting and a misdemeanor charge of wearing masks during commission of criminal offense.

According to court documents, Boyd entered the Valley Dairy at 307 1st Avenue South in Grand Forks with a bandana covering his mouth/nose area. Video surveillance shows Boyd using a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for an item totaling $1.71. Boyd received $98.29 in legitimate currency as change after passing the fake bill.

Police were called the next day to take a report about the counterfeit money. They say the bill looked and felt different than a legitimate bill and also had “Movie Prop Use Only” written on it in several locations, as well as “not legal tender.”

Officers checked nearby surveillance video and were able to identify Mario Boyd as the suspect.

