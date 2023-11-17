Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in state court, adding to prison time

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh speaks with his defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian, in...
Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh speaks with his defense attorney, Dick Harpootlian, in Beaufort, S.C. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. A pretrial hearing is scheduled Friday on state charges that Murdaugh stole money from his legal clients. (AP Photo/James Pollard)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty Friday to financial crimes in state court, adding to the prison time facing the longtime lawyer who was convicted of killing his wife and son.

Murdaugh agreed to plead guilty to more than a dozen counts, including money laundering, breach of trust and financial fraud, in exchange for a 27-year sentence. The sentence must be approved by Judge Clifton Newman, who set a sentencing hearing for Nov. 28 at which victims or their families will get to speak.

Murdaugh is already serving life in prison without parole after he was convicted in March of two counts of murder.

His lawyers are seeking a new trial in the murder case, citing allegations that the court clerk tampered with the jury. The clerk has denied the allegations.

Murdaugh already admitted his guilt in federal court in September to 22 counts of financial fraud and money laundering.

___

Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place issued in Leonard, ND on November 16, 2023.
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted in Leonard, ND
Alisha Kay Duciaume
Woman accused stealing nearly $30,000 from Devils Lake car dealership
Spencer Michael Schmuhl, 21, Jamestown, ND
Jamestown man accused of raping teen
Brian Keith Howe
UPDATE: One arrested, two hurt after assault with machete in Wahpeton
Photo Courtesy of Benjamin Erie: Firearm at Scheels in the cubbies by the Ferris Wheel.
‘It doesn’t make sense’: Father upset after gun left unattended

Latest News

Valley News Live at 4pm
SUV Crashes into Apartment Building in Otter Tail County
Valley News Live at 4pm
Free tickets for Jonas Brothers ticket holders
President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the APEC...
Biden and López Obrador talked fentanyl and US-Mexico migration
Robert Burns will become the next mayor of Monroe, North Carolina, after tying Bob Yanacsek...
Mayoral race decided by a coin flip
FILE - George Brown, from left, Ronald Bell, Dennis Thomas and Robert "Kool" Bell, of Kool and...
George Brown, drummer and co-founder of Kool & The Gang, dead at 74